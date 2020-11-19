DHEC announces South Carolina’s first flu-related death of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials announced on Wednesday the first flu-related death of the season in South Carolina.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say an individual from the Pee Dee region has died from complications due to the flu.

“As we’re currently in the throes of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s never been more important for each and every one of us to stay as healthy as possible and one key step we can take is getting our flu shots,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older get vaccinated.

Health officials say preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.

Contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is possible and could likely cause more complications than if the flu were the sole infection.

“With COVID-19’s prevalence across our state, we must every opportunity we have like the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illness like the flu. The includes the use of masks, physical distancing good hygiene, and avoiding group gatherings. These measures prevent both influenza and COVID-19 infections,” said Dr. Bell.