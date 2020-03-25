1  of  12
DHEC announces Vital Records to temporarily stop accepting walk-ins due to COVID-19 concerns

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Vital Records will temporarily stop accepting walk-in customers due to COVID-19 concerns.

DHEC said starting Friday, customers will need to order birth certificates or other records through VitalChek, by calling 1-877-284-1008 or through DHEC by mail.

All records will be delivered withing 3-5 business days through the mail. Anyone needing a record sooner than that time-frame can call (803) 898-0176.

