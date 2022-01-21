DHEC distributes 140,000 at-home COVID-19 antigen test

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has received and is distributing the first shipments of the at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests it ordered for South Carolina.

Officials said, the agency has ordered more than 2 million tests and has received about 140,000 of them. They expect to receive the full order of rapid tests over the course of the next several weeks and will alert the public when they are available.

The test kits, each containing two tests, have been distributed to DHEC public health departments (PHDs) around the state for community use and will be available for pickup beginning Monday, Jan. 24, DHEC said. Residents can visit DHEC’s testing locator to confirm whether their local PHD has at-home rapid tests available.

DHEC said while the brand of test that DHEC receives may change over time, the authorization, ease of use, and resulting times will not. It is important to note that at-home rapid tests are in limited supply and residents are not guaranteed a test when attempting to acquire one. Individuals must be physically present to receive a test kit. A person may not pick up test kits for other people.

Officials said a person with symptoms must not come into a PHD for a test kit. Anyone not feeling well should notify the staff performing screening at the door that they have symptoms and staff will bring a test kit to them.

Residents are asked to practice patience when attempting to acquire a rapid test and make alternative plans to get tested in case they cannot obtain one, according to DHEC. There are testing locations across the state for residents to visit if they are experiencing symptoms or are otherwise recommended to be tested.

According to officials, fifty percent of the rapid at-home tests DHEC receives will be distributed to the community. The rest will be provided to first responder agencies, state government agencies, school districts, long-term care facilities, and county and state correctional facilities.

It is imperative that staff in these entities who are symptomatic or close contacts can quickly be made aware of their COVID-19 status so they can act accordingly and protect the health of those they serve from the potential spread of illness, DHEC said.