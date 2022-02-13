DHEC expands Test-to-Stay to childcare facilities, updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has updated its COVID-19 guidance for childcare centers to include a Test-to-Stay (TTS) recommendation, similar to the one already being implemented by South Carolina school districts.

Officials said in addition, DHEC has modified its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools to include updated standards for masking and TTS requirements for sports and other extracurricular activities. Changes to both documents are in response to the decline of COVID-19 cases and reflect DHEC’s efforts to safely keep children in schools and active in their varying interests outside of the classroom.

We are consistent in our stance that recommendations should reflect the latest COVID-19 trends and data. We are glad to see cases declining in recent weeks, and we are updating our guidance to reflect that trend while maintaining our focus on keeping children in person at school safely. That said, we must continue increasing our vaccinations, masking when appropriate, and following other protocols if we want to see this trend continue and ultimately end this pandemic. Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director

The updated childcare guidance states kids who are close contacts can avoid quarantine if they do not have any symptoms and get tested twice: once on day 3 and again between days 5-7, DHEC said. Tests can be a rapid antigen test or a PCR test with results coming in 24 hours or less.

Children are also strongly encouraged to wear a mask for 10 days if they are age two or older, according to officials. Staff in childcare settings must follow the same TTS protocol for schools, which include no symptoms, testing at least once on day 5-7, a second test if available, and masking for 10 days.

DHEC said changes to the K-12 school guidance are as followed:

When using the TTS program, students may remove their mask as needed to participate in an extracurricular activity or sport once they have tested negative on day 5 or later. They must continue to mask at all other times at school through the 10-day period.

DHEC no longer strongly recommends universal mask requirements in schools; however, we strongly encourage individuals to mask. We also recognize two specific scenarios in which masking is most needed: when the school’s surrounding community has substantial or high transmission; and when there is an outbreak in a class.

In addition to these updates, DHEC’s other COVID-19 health and safety recommendations remain the same, officials said.