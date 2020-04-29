Closings and Delays
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC

DHEC identifies 29 additional coronavirus deaths in SC

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials say analysis of deaths across South Carolina has resulted in 29 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths occurred from March 25 through April 21 and had not been previously reported, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

This brings the total number of deaths statewide from the coronavirus to 232.

“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” said DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”

The new report is a result of DHEC’s cross analysis of deaths reported directly to the agency by medical professionals and the deaths reported to the agency on death certificates.

Nine of the new reported deaths were elderly residents of Greenville County. One was an elderly resident of Pickens County and one was an elderly resident of Spartanburg County.

“It’s important to note that we are still discovering more about COVID-19,” said Dr. Traxler. “We will continue to release new information as it becomes available.”

As of April 22, DHEC said all physicians and healthcare providers must report all COVID-19-related deaths to DHEC within 24 hours.

New deaths by county & date:

County of ResidenceDate of Death Age
Dorchester 4/6/2020Elderly
Florence4/3/2020Elderly
Georgetown4/17/2020Middle-aged
Greenville4/16/2020Elderly
Greenville 4/4/2020Elderly
Greenville3/31/2020Elderly
Greenville 4/5/2020Elderly
Greenville 4/4/2020Elderly
Greenville 4/17/2020Elderly
Greenville 4/14/2020Elderly
Greenville4/20/2020Elderly
Greenville4/21/2020Elderly
Lexington 4/3/2020Elderly
Lexington 3/30/2020Elderly
Marion4/15/2020Middle-aged
Pickens4/17/2020Elderly
Richland3/29/2020Middle-aged
Richland4/4/2020Elderly
Richland4/10/2020Elderly
Richland3/25/2020Middle-aged
Richland 4/10/2020Elderly
Richland 4/13/2020Elderly
Richland 4/21/2020Elderly
Richland 4/3/2020Middle-aged
Spartanburg 4/21/2020Elderly
Sumter4/5/2020Elderly
Sumter4/7/2020Elderly
Sumter4/8/2020Elderly
Sumter4/12/2020Middle-aged

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories