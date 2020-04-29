DHEC identifies 29 additional coronavirus deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials say analysis of deaths across South Carolina has resulted in 29 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths occurred from March 25 through April 21 and had not been previously reported, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

This brings the total number of deaths statewide from the coronavirus to 232.

“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” said DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”

The new report is a result of DHEC’s cross analysis of deaths reported directly to the agency by medical professionals and the deaths reported to the agency on death certificates.

Nine of the new reported deaths were elderly residents of Greenville County. One was an elderly resident of Pickens County and one was an elderly resident of Spartanburg County.

“It’s important to note that we are still discovering more about COVID-19,” said Dr. Traxler. “We will continue to release new information as it becomes available.”

As of April 22, DHEC said all physicians and healthcare providers must report all COVID-19-related deaths to DHEC within 24 hours.

New deaths by county & date: