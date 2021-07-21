DHEC issues smoke alert after wildfires burn across US, Canada

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – According to South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC), residents should be aware of possible health effects related to smoke from wildfires burning across parts of central and western Canada and the western United States.

Officials said smoke from these fires, which has drifted into the northern part of our state, can irritate the eyes and respiratory system as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.

It is expected that the most significant health and visibility impacts from the smoke will be experienced in areas roughly along and north of a line from Myrtle Beach to Columbia to Abbeville.

The most significant effects should occur Wednesday Night and Thursday, though effects may last into Friday.

DHEC recommends individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke. Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

For more information, visit DHEC’s website.