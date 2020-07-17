DHEC, LLR grant order allowing nursing graduates to practice during pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health and labor officials have announced an order allowing nursing graduates to practice to help healthcare facilities in need of staffing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation’s (LLR) State Board of Nursing issued the joint order giving nursing graduates temporary authorization to practice.

The agencies said that some nursing graduates have been delayed in being able to take the National Council Licensure Examination which is required to be licensed as a nurse. Nursing graduates cannot begin working with healthcare providers without a license.

“This joint order with the State Board of Nursing is a vital step towards making sure our hospitals, clinics and health care facilities have skilled, newly trained nurses available to assist South Carolinians during this prolonged public health crisis,” said acting DHEC Director Marshall Taylor.

The order could impact around 200 current nursing graduates, according to DHEC.

There are currently more than 85,000 nurses licensed in South Carolina.