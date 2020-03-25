1  of  12
DHEC looking to hire 4 support positions to help with coronavirus response

State News

by: Tim Renaud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recruiting four support positions to help with its coronavirus response.

DHEC says potential hires will join a task force of professionals who are responding to COVID-19 in order to “preserve the health and well-being of our residents and the environment.”

The positions have an hourly rate of $19.60-$25.14 and will work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week.

Job duties include assisting agency leadership in operational planning and execution for the COVID 19 response.

Minimum Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree; at least two years of planning experience and operations preferred; knowledge of ICS is preferred.

Hires would also benefit from opportunities for potential overtime payment, participation in the state’s retirement system and insurance benefits, and insight on possible full-time employment opportunities at a premier agency.

Interested in applying? Click here.

