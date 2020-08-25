DHEC: Masks requirements lower spread of virus in SC; 909 new cases, 18 deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials said new data shows communities where masks are required continue to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to those without mask requirements.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), communities with mask requirement ordinances have seen a 44.2 percent greater decrease in the total number of cases when compared to those without a requirement.

DHEC also advised against using neck gaiters as a face covering as they are the least effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“The data continues to reinforce what we’ve already known about proper wearing of masks and their success in helping to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler.

“Wearing a mask every day in public is critical, however, not all face coverings provide the same protection. A recent study by Duke University shows that neck gaiters may be among the least effective types of face coverings for preventing the spread of respiratory droplets.”

909 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina Tuesday along with 18 additional deaths.

There have now been a total of 112,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,408 deaths in South Carolina.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday was 17.4 percent.

1,025 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, DHEC said. 261 of those patients are in the ICU and 144 are on a ventilator.

A total of 968,583 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: