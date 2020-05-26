DHEC reaches May testing goal; 253 new coronavirus cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials said Tuesday that they have now conducted more than 110,000 COVID-19 tests in the state since May 1.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control set a goal to test two percent of the state’s population – 110,000 people – by May 31. A goal the department exceeded.

“We want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a key component of that is increasing our testing capacity,” said DHEC Director Rick Toomey.

A total of 178,119 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs since March 5.

LINK: DHEC list of free mobile testing clinics

DHEC said Tuesday that 253 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported statewide along with 6 more deaths.

The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now 10,416 with 446 total deaths.

Four of the deaths reported Tuesday were elderly patients in Fairfield, Florence, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties.

Two of the deaths were young adults in Greenville and Lexington counties. DHEC said both young adults had underlying health conditions.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 3

Anderson County: 3

Beaufort County: 9

Berkeley County: 1

Calhoun County: 1

Charleston County: 8

Cherokee County: 3

Chester County: 3

Chesterfield County: 9

Clarendon County: 2

Colleton County: 2

Darlington County: 8

Dillon County: 4

Dorchester County: 1

Florence County: 7

Georgetown County: 2

Greenville County: 46

Greenwood County: 10

Horry County: 5

Jasper County: 1

Kershaw County: 6

Lancaster County: 1

Laurens County: 1

Lee County: 9

Lexington County: 14

Marion County: 1

Marlboro County: 5

Newberry County: 2

Orangeburg County: 10

Pickens County: 3

Richland County: 21

Saluda County: 1

Spartanburg County: 36

Sumter County: 1

Union County: 3

Williamsburg County: 5

York County: 6