DHEC releases virus death toll at SC long-term care facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials have released information on deaths due to the coronavirus at long-term care facilities in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there have been confirmed COVID-19 deaths among residents or staff at 19 different facilities in the state.

Of those 19 facilities, 10 had more than one death including two in the Upstate.

Greenville Post Acute reported four deaths among 45 cases while Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center reported two deaths among 48 cases.

Other Upstate facilities reporting deaths among residents or staff include: Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Rolling Green Village Healthcare Facility, Pendleton Manor, and Sherman Residential Care in Greenville.

Two long-term care facilities in the state reported more than 75 cases of COVID-19: Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia and Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care in Hanahan.

Full list of cases and deaths at long-term care facilities in South Carolina: