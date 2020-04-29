DHEC releases virus death toll at SC long-term care facilities

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials have released information on deaths due to the coronavirus at long-term care facilities in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there have been confirmed COVID-19 deaths among residents or staff at 19 different facilities in the state.

Of those 19 facilities, 10 had more than one death including two in the Upstate.

Greenville Post Acute reported four deaths among 45 cases while Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center reported two deaths among 48 cases.

Other Upstate facilities reporting deaths among residents or staff include: Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Rolling Green Village Healthcare Facility, Pendleton Manor, and Sherman Residential Care in Greenville.

Two long-term care facilities in the state reported more than 75 cases of COVID-19: Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia and Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care in Hanahan.

Full list of cases and deaths at long-term care facilities in South Carolina:

Name of facilityAddressConfirmed number of COVID-19 casesConfirmed number of COVID-19 deathsType of facility
Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center1007 N Kings St, Columbia, SC 29223787Nursing Home
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center – Hanahan1800 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC 29410766Nursing Home
Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center401 Chandler Rd, Greer, SC 29651482Nursing Home
Carlyle Senior Care of Florence133 W Clarke Rd, Florence, SC 29501472Nursing Home
Pruitt Health – Blythewood1075 Heather Green Dr, Columbia, SC 2922946Nursing Home
Greenville Post Acute661 Rutherford Rd, Greenville, SC 29609454Nursing Home
Heritage at Lowman Residential Care201 Fortress Dr, Chapin, SC 29036313Community Residential Care Facility
Windsor Manor Nursing Home5583 Summerton Hwy, Manning, SC 29102303Nursing Home
Lake Marion Nursing Facility1527 Urbana Rd, Summerton, SC 29148244Nursing Home
Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree401 Nelson Blvd, Kingstree, SC 2955619Nursing Home
Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center8 N Texas Ave, Greenville, SC 29611171Nursing Home
Simpsonville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center807 SE Main St, Simpsonville, SC 2968112Nursing Home
Lexington Medical Center Extended Care815 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC 29072112Nursing Home
Vanguard Residential Services I100 E Hospital St, Manning, SC 2910291Community Residential Care Facility
Wildewood Downs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center731 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 292239Nursing Home
Rolling Green Village Healthcare Facility1 Hoke Smith Blvd, Greenville, SC 2961581Nursing Home
Fraser Healthcare300 Woodhaven Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 2992881Nursing Home
Pruitt Health – Columbia2451 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 292046Nursing Home
Millennium Post Acute Rehabilitation2416 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 2916961Nursing Home
Heartland of Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center2601 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 292045Nursing Home
John Edward Harter Nursing Center185 Revolutionary Trail, Fairfax, SC 298275Nursing Home
White Oak at North Grove290 N Grove Medical Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 293034Nursing Home
NHC HealthCare Bluffton3039 Okatie Hwy, Bluffton, SC 2990942Nursing Home
Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina – Foothills205 Bud Nalley Dr, Easley SC 296423Nursing Home
Brushy Creek Post Acute101 Cottage Creek Cir, Greer, SC 296503Nursing Home
Bayview Manor11 Todd Dr, Beaufort, SC 299022Nursing Home
Oakleaf Village of Lexington800 N Lake Dr, Lexington, SC 290722Community Residential Care Facility
Cascades Verdae Assisted Living30 Springcrest Ct, Greenville, SC 296072Community Residential Care Facility
Cooper Hall At The Palms of Mt. Pleasant937 Bowman Rd OFC, Mount Pleasant, SC 294642Community Residential Care Facility
Rock Hill Post Acute Care159 Sedgewood Dr, Rock Hill, SC 297321Nursing Home
Southland Health Care Center722 S Dargan St, Florence, SC 295061Nursing Home
Pruitt Health – Walterboro401 Witsell St, Walterboro, SC 2948811Nursing Home
Pruitt Health – Ridgeway213 Tanglewood Ct, Ridgeway, SC 291301Nursing Home
White Oak Manor – Newberry2555 Kinard St, Newberry, SC 291081Nursing Home
Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken550 E Gate Dr, Aiken, SC 298031Nursing Home
C.M. Tucker Jr. Nursing Care Center2200 Harden St, Columbia, SC 292031Nursing Home
Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken123 Dupont Dr Northeast, Aiken, SC 298011Nursing Home
Heartland Health Care Center – Greenville West600 Sulphur Springs Rd, Greenville SC 296171Nursing Home
Magnolia Manor – Inman63 Blackstock Rd, Inman, SC 293491Nursing Home
McCoy Memorial Nursing Center207 Chappell Dr, Bishopville, SC 290101Nursing Home
Mountainview Nursing Home340 Cedar Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 293021Nursing Home
Prisma Health Lila Doyle Nursing Facility101 Lila Doyle Dr, Seneca, SC 296721Nursing Home
Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center117 Bellfield Rd, Ridgeway, SC 291301Nursing Home
RoseCrest Community Residential Care200 Fortress Dr, Inman, SC 293491Community Residential Care Facility
KershawHealth Karesh Long Term Care1311 Roberts Street, Camden SC 290201Nursing Home
Chandler Place Assisted Living & Memory Care1800 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC 297321Community Residential Care Facility
AbbevilleNursing Home83 Thomson Cir, Abbeville, SC 296201Nursing Home
Dundee Manor710 Hwy. 15-401 BYP W, Bennettsville, SC 295121Nursing Home
Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina – Columbia700 DaVega Dr, Lexington, SC 2907311Community Residential Care Facility
Myrtle Beach Manor9547 Hwy 17 N, Myrtle Beach, SC 295721Nursing Home
Morrell Nursing Center900 N Marquis Hwy, Hartsville, SC 295501Nursing Home
Patewood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center2 Griffith Rd, Greenville, SC 296071Nursing Home
Pendleton Manor414 Summit Dr, Greenville, SC 2960911Community Residential Care Facility
Gene’s Residential Center Facility #22385 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 295051Community Residential Care Facility
Rapha Residential Care3959 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 290531Community Residential Care Facility
Riley’s Residential Care2327 Brian Christopher Dr, Great Falls, SC 290551Community Residential Care Facility
Sherman Residential Care20 Mayfield St, Greenville, SC 2960111Community Residential Care Facility
The Blake at Woodcreek Farms385 Spears Creek Church Rd, Elgin, SC 290451Community Residential Care Facility
Bethea Baptist Health Care Center157 Home Ave, Darlington, SC 295321Nursing Home
Brightwater Assisted Living201 Brightwater Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 295791Community Residential Care Facility
Morningside of Beaufort109 Old Salem Rd, Beaufort, SC 299021Community Residential Care Facility
Atria Forest Lake4405 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 292061Community Residential Care Facility

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

