DHEC releases virus death toll at SC long-term care facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials have released information on deaths due to the coronavirus at long-term care facilities in South Carolina.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there have been confirmed COVID-19 deaths among residents or staff at 19 different facilities in the state.
Of those 19 facilities, 10 had more than one death including two in the Upstate.
Greenville Post Acute reported four deaths among 45 cases while Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center reported two deaths among 48 cases.
Other Upstate facilities reporting deaths among residents or staff include: Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Rolling Green Village Healthcare Facility, Pendleton Manor, and Sherman Residential Care in Greenville.
Two long-term care facilities in the state reported more than 75 cases of COVID-19: Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia and Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care in Hanahan.
Full list of cases and deaths at long-term care facilities in South Carolina:
|Name of facility
|Address
|Confirmed number of COVID-19 cases
|Confirmed number of COVID-19 deaths
|Type of facility
|Midlands Health and Rehabilitation Center
|1007 N Kings St, Columbia, SC 29223
|78
|7
|Nursing Home
|Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center – Hanahan
|1800 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC 29410
|76
|6
|Nursing Home
|Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|401 Chandler Rd, Greer, SC 29651
|48
|2
|Nursing Home
|Carlyle Senior Care of Florence
|133 W Clarke Rd, Florence, SC 29501
|47
|2
|Nursing Home
|Pruitt Health – Blythewood
|1075 Heather Green Dr, Columbia, SC 29229
|46
|Nursing Home
|Greenville Post Acute
|661 Rutherford Rd, Greenville, SC 29609
|45
|4
|Nursing Home
|Heritage at Lowman Residential Care
|201 Fortress Dr, Chapin, SC 29036
|31
|3
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Windsor Manor Nursing Home
|5583 Summerton Hwy, Manning, SC 29102
|30
|3
|Nursing Home
|Lake Marion Nursing Facility
|1527 Urbana Rd, Summerton, SC 29148
|24
|4
|Nursing Home
|Carlyle Senior Care of Kingstree
|401 Nelson Blvd, Kingstree, SC 29556
|19
|Nursing Home
|Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|8 N Texas Ave, Greenville, SC 29611
|17
|1
|Nursing Home
|Simpsonville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|807 SE Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681
|12
|Nursing Home
|Lexington Medical Center Extended Care
|815 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC 29072
|11
|2
|Nursing Home
|Vanguard Residential Services I
|100 E Hospital St, Manning, SC 29102
|9
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Wildewood Downs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|731 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223
|9
|Nursing Home
|Rolling Green Village Healthcare Facility
|1 Hoke Smith Blvd, Greenville, SC 29615
|8
|1
|Nursing Home
|Fraser Healthcare
|300 Woodhaven Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
|8
|1
|Nursing Home
|Pruitt Health – Columbia
|2451 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29204
|6
|Nursing Home
|Millennium Post Acute Rehabilitation
|2416 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169
|6
|1
|Nursing Home
|Heartland of Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|2601 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204
|5
|Nursing Home
|John Edward Harter Nursing Center
|185 Revolutionary Trail, Fairfax, SC 29827
|5
|Nursing Home
|White Oak at North Grove
|290 N Grove Medical Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303
|4
|Nursing Home
|NHC HealthCare Bluffton
|3039 Okatie Hwy, Bluffton, SC 29909
|4
|2
|Nursing Home
|Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina – Foothills
|205 Bud Nalley Dr, Easley SC 29642
|3
|Nursing Home
|Brushy Creek Post Acute
|101 Cottage Creek Cir, Greer, SC 29650
|3
|Nursing Home
|Bayview Manor
|11 Todd Dr, Beaufort, SC 29902
|2
|Nursing Home
|Oakleaf Village of Lexington
|800 N Lake Dr, Lexington, SC 29072
|2
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Cascades Verdae Assisted Living
|30 Springcrest Ct, Greenville, SC 29607
|2
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Cooper Hall At The Palms of Mt. Pleasant
|937 Bowman Rd OFC, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
|2
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Rock Hill Post Acute Care
|159 Sedgewood Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732
|1
|Nursing Home
|Southland Health Care Center
|722 S Dargan St, Florence, SC 29506
|1
|Nursing Home
|Pruitt Health – Walterboro
|401 Witsell St, Walterboro, SC 29488
|1
|1
|Nursing Home
|Pruitt Health – Ridgeway
|213 Tanglewood Ct, Ridgeway, SC 29130
|1
|Nursing Home
|White Oak Manor – Newberry
|2555 Kinard St, Newberry, SC 29108
|1
|Nursing Home
|Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken
|550 E Gate Dr, Aiken, SC 29803
|1
|Nursing Home
|C.M. Tucker Jr. Nursing Care Center
|2200 Harden St, Columbia, SC 29203
|1
|Nursing Home
|Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken
|123 Dupont Dr Northeast, Aiken, SC 29801
|1
|Nursing Home
|Heartland Health Care Center – Greenville West
|600 Sulphur Springs Rd, Greenville SC 29617
|1
|Nursing Home
|Magnolia Manor – Inman
|63 Blackstock Rd, Inman, SC 29349
|1
|Nursing Home
|McCoy Memorial Nursing Center
|207 Chappell Dr, Bishopville, SC 29010
|1
|Nursing Home
|Mountainview Nursing Home
|340 Cedar Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29302
|1
|Nursing Home
|Prisma Health Lila Doyle Nursing Facility
|101 Lila Doyle Dr, Seneca, SC 29672
|1
|Nursing Home
|Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center
|117 Bellfield Rd, Ridgeway, SC 29130
|1
|Nursing Home
|RoseCrest Community Residential Care
|200 Fortress Dr, Inman, SC 29349
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|KershawHealth Karesh Long Term Care
|1311 Roberts Street, Camden SC 29020
|1
|Nursing Home
|Chandler Place Assisted Living & Memory Care
|1800 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|AbbevilleNursing Home
|83 Thomson Cir, Abbeville, SC 29620
|1
|Nursing Home
|Dundee Manor
|710 Hwy. 15-401 BYP W, Bennettsville, SC 29512
|1
|Nursing Home
|Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina – Columbia
|700 DaVega Dr, Lexington, SC 29073
|1
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Myrtle Beach Manor
|9547 Hwy 17 N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
|1
|Nursing Home
|Morrell Nursing Center
|900 N Marquis Hwy, Hartsville, SC 29550
|1
|Nursing Home
|Patewood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|2 Griffith Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
|1
|Nursing Home
|Pendleton Manor
|414 Summit Dr, Greenville, SC 29609
|1
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Gene’s Residential Center Facility #2
|2385 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Rapha Residential Care
|3959 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 29053
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Riley’s Residential Care
|2327 Brian Christopher Dr, Great Falls, SC 29055
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Sherman Residential Care
|20 Mayfield St, Greenville, SC 29601
|1
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|The Blake at Woodcreek Farms
|385 Spears Creek Church Rd, Elgin, SC 29045
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Bethea Baptist Health Care Center
|157 Home Ave, Darlington, SC 29532
|1
|Nursing Home
|Brightwater Assisted Living
|201 Brightwater Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Morningside of Beaufort
|109 Old Salem Rd, Beaufort, SC 29902
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Atria Forest Lake
|4405 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility