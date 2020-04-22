Closings and Delays
DHEC releases virus infection numbers for SC long-term care facilities

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials have released a list of COVID-19 infections at long-term care facilities in South Carolina.

The facilities include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and extended care facilities. The count includes cases among staff and residents.

According to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), two facilities in the Upstate are among the highest concentrations of cases in the state.

DHEC reported 22 cases at Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greer and 19 cases at Greenville Post Acute in Greenville as of April 21.

“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve. “Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”

One of the highest concentrations of cases in the entire state was in the Lowcountry.

Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan had 57 reported cases of the virus.

DHEC said information about coronavirus-released deaths at the facilities will be released next week.

There have been a total of 4,608 confirmed coronavirus cases and 135 deaths in South Carolina.

Full list of facilities with reported cases:

Name of facilityAddressConfirmed number of COVID-19 casesType of facility
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center – Hanahan 1800 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC 2941057Nursing Home
Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center1007 N. Kings Street, Columbia, SC 2922329Nursing Home
Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center401 Chandler Rd, Greer, SC 2965122Nursing Home
Greenville Post Acute661 Rutherford Rd, Greenville, SC 2960919Nursing Home
Encompass Health & RehabPrisma Health Richland Campus, Columbia, SC18Rehab
Simpsonville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center807 SE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 296819Nursing Home
Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center8 N Texas Ave, Greenville, SC 296117Nursing Home
Lake Marion Nursing Facility1527 Urbana Rd, Summerton, SC 291486Nursing Home
Lexington Medical Center Extended Care815 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC 290726Nursing Home
Pruitt Health – Columbia2451 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 292046Nursing Home
Heartland of Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center2601 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 292045Nursing Home
Wildewood Downs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center731 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 292235Nursing Home
Frazier Healthcare300 Woodhaven Drive, Hilton Head4Nursing Home
John Edward Harter Nursing Center185 Revolutionary Trail, Fairfax, SC 298274Nursing Home
Spartanburg Rehab Institute160 Harold Fleming Ct, Spartanburg, SC 293034Rehab
Brushy Creek Post Acute101 Cottage Creek Circle, Greer, SC 296503Nursing Home
Heritage at Lowman Rehabilitation and Healthcare2101 Dutch Fork Rd, Chapin, SC 290363Nursing Home
White Oak at North Grove290 N Grove Medical Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 293033Nursing Home
National Health Care3039 Okatie Hwy, Bluffton, SC 299093Rehab
Cascades at Verdae10 Fountainview Terrace, Greenville, SC 296072Community Residential Care Facility
Bethesda Mothers Home701 S. Hwy., Loris, SC1Community Residential Care Facility
Vanguard Residential Services 1100 E Hospital St, Manning, SC 291021Community Residential Care Facility
Gene’s Residential Center2385 Pamplico Hwy Florence, SC1Community Residential Care Facility
Harmony at Wescot5130 Wescott Blvd, Summerville, SC 294851Community Residential Care Facility
Rapha Residential Care3959 Fish Hatchery Road Gaston, SC 290531Community Residential Care Facility
Riley’s Residential Care2327 Brian Christopher Dr, Great Falls, SC 290551Community Residential Care Facility
Sherman Residential Care20 Mayfield St, Greenville, SC 296011Community Residential Care Facility
The Cypress of Hilton Head Island20 Ladyslipper Ln, Hilton Head Island, SC 299261Community Residential Care Facility
Trinity on Laurens213 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC 298011Community Residential Care Facility
Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken550 E Gate Dr, Aiken, SC 298031Nursing Home
Beaufort Nursing and Rehab11 Todd Drive, Beaufort, SC 299021Nursing Home
Bethea Nursing Home157 Home Ave, Darlington, SC 295321Community Residential Care Facility
C.M. Tucker Jr. Nursing Care Center2200 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 292031Nursing Home
Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken123 Dupont Dr Northeast, Aiken, SC 298011Nursing Home
Heartland Health Care Center – Greenville601 Sulphur Springs Road, Greenville, SC 296171Nursing Home
Magnolia Manor – Inman63 Blackstock Rd, Inman, SC 293491Nursing Home
McCoy Memorial Nursing Center207 Chappell Drive, Bisopville, SC 290101Nursing Home
Mountainview Nursing Home340 Cedar Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 293021Nursing Home
Prisma Health Lyla Doyle Nursing Facility101 Lila Doyle Dr, Seneca, SC 296721Nursing Home
Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center117 Bellefield Rd, Ridgeway, SC 291301Nursing Home
Rock Hill Post Acute Care159 Sedgewood Dr, Rock Hill, SC 297321Rehab
RoseCrest Rehabilitation and Healthcare200 Fortress Dr, Inman, SC 293491Nursing Home
White Oak Manor Charleston INC9285 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 294061Nursing Home
White Oak of Karesh1311 Roberts Street, Camden, SC 290201Nursing Home
Windsor Manor Nursing Home5583 Summerton Hwy, Manning, SC 291021Nursing Home
Tidelands Waccamaw Encompass Health4070 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Murrells Inlet, SC 295761Rehab

Trending Stories