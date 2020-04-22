DHEC releases virus infection numbers for SC long-term care facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials have released a list of COVID-19 infections at long-term care facilities in South Carolina.

The facilities include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and extended care facilities. The count includes cases among staff and residents.

According to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), two facilities in the Upstate are among the highest concentrations of cases in the state.

DHEC reported 22 cases at Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greer and 19 cases at Greenville Post Acute in Greenville as of April 21.

“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve. “Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”

One of the highest concentrations of cases in the entire state was in the Lowcountry.

Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan had 57 reported cases of the virus.

DHEC said information about coronavirus-released deaths at the facilities will be released next week.

There have been a total of 4,608 confirmed coronavirus cases and 135 deaths in South Carolina.

Full list of facilities with reported cases: