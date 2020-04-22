DHEC releases virus infection numbers for SC long-term care facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials have released a list of COVID-19 infections at long-term care facilities in South Carolina.
The facilities include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and extended care facilities. The count includes cases among staff and residents.
According to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), two facilities in the Upstate are among the highest concentrations of cases in the state.
DHEC reported 22 cases at Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greer and 19 cases at Greenville Post Acute in Greenville as of April 21.
“This virus is taking its toll on those most vulnerable to it, including our friends and family who reside in nursing homes and assisted care facilities,” said DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve. “Around the country, nursing homes and similar facilities have been challenged to implement unprecedented safety precautions while also providing important care to their residents.”
One of the highest concentrations of cases in the entire state was in the Lowcountry.
Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan had 57 reported cases of the virus.
DHEC said information about coronavirus-released deaths at the facilities will be released next week.
There have been a total of 4,608 confirmed coronavirus cases and 135 deaths in South Carolina.
Full list of facilities with reported cases:
|Name of facility
|Address
|Confirmed number of COVID-19 cases
|Type of facility
|Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Care Center – Hanahan
|1800 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC 29410
|57
|Nursing Home
|Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center
|1007 N. Kings Street, Columbia, SC 29223
|29
|Nursing Home
|Greer Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|401 Chandler Rd, Greer, SC 29651
|22
|Nursing Home
|Greenville Post Acute
|661 Rutherford Rd, Greenville, SC 29609
|19
|Nursing Home
|Encompass Health & Rehab
|Prisma Health Richland Campus, Columbia, SC
|18
|Rehab
|Simpsonville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|807 SE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681
|9
|Nursing Home
|Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
|8 N Texas Ave, Greenville, SC 29611
|7
|Nursing Home
|Lake Marion Nursing Facility
|1527 Urbana Rd, Summerton, SC 29148
|6
|Nursing Home
|Lexington Medical Center Extended Care
|815 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC 29072
|6
|Nursing Home
|Pruitt Health – Columbia
|2451 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204
|6
|Nursing Home
|Heartland of Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|2601 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204
|5
|Nursing Home
|Wildewood Downs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|731 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223
|5
|Nursing Home
|Frazier Healthcare
|300 Woodhaven Drive, Hilton Head
|4
|Nursing Home
|John Edward Harter Nursing Center
|185 Revolutionary Trail, Fairfax, SC 29827
|4
|Nursing Home
|Spartanburg Rehab Institute
|160 Harold Fleming Ct, Spartanburg, SC 29303
|4
|Rehab
|Brushy Creek Post Acute
|101 Cottage Creek Circle, Greer, SC 29650
|3
|Nursing Home
|Heritage at Lowman Rehabilitation and Healthcare
|2101 Dutch Fork Rd, Chapin, SC 29036
|3
|Nursing Home
|White Oak at North Grove
|290 N Grove Medical Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303
|3
|Nursing Home
|National Health Care
|3039 Okatie Hwy, Bluffton, SC 29909
|3
|Rehab
|Cascades at Verdae
|10 Fountainview Terrace, Greenville, SC 29607
|2
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Bethesda Mothers Home
|701 S. Hwy., Loris, SC
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Vanguard Residential Services 1
|100 E Hospital St, Manning, SC 29102
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Gene’s Residential Center
|2385 Pamplico Hwy Florence, SC
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Harmony at Wescot
|5130 Wescott Blvd, Summerville, SC 29485
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Rapha Residential Care
|3959 Fish Hatchery Road Gaston, SC 29053
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Riley’s Residential Care
|2327 Brian Christopher Dr, Great Falls, SC 29055
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Sherman Residential Care
|20 Mayfield St, Greenville, SC 29601
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|The Cypress of Hilton Head Island
|20 Ladyslipper Ln, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Trinity on Laurens
|213 Laurens St NW, Aiken, SC 29801
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken
|550 E Gate Dr, Aiken, SC 29803
|1
|Nursing Home
|Beaufort Nursing and Rehab
|11 Todd Drive, Beaufort, SC 29902
|1
|Nursing Home
|Bethea Nursing Home
|157 Home Ave, Darlington, SC 29532
|1
|Community Residential Care Facility
|C.M. Tucker Jr. Nursing Care Center
|2200 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29203
|1
|Nursing Home
|Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken
|123 Dupont Dr Northeast, Aiken, SC 29801
|1
|Nursing Home
|Heartland Health Care Center – Greenville
|601 Sulphur Springs Road, Greenville, SC 29617
|1
|Nursing Home
|Magnolia Manor – Inman
|63 Blackstock Rd, Inman, SC 29349
|1
|Nursing Home
|McCoy Memorial Nursing Center
|207 Chappell Drive, Bisopville, SC 29010
|1
|Nursing Home
|Mountainview Nursing Home
|340 Cedar Springs Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29302
|1
|Nursing Home
|Prisma Health Lyla Doyle Nursing Facility
|101 Lila Doyle Dr, Seneca, SC 29672
|1
|Nursing Home
|Ridgeway Manor Healthcare Center
|117 Bellefield Rd, Ridgeway, SC 29130
|1
|Nursing Home
|Rock Hill Post Acute Care
|159 Sedgewood Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732
|1
|Rehab
|RoseCrest Rehabilitation and Healthcare
|200 Fortress Dr, Inman, SC 29349
|1
|Nursing Home
|White Oak Manor Charleston INC
|9285 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406
|1
|Nursing Home
|White Oak of Karesh
|1311 Roberts Street, Camden, SC 29020
|1
|Nursing Home
|Windsor Manor Nursing Home
|5583 Summerton Hwy, Manning, SC 29102
|1
|Nursing Home
|Tidelands Waccamaw Encompass Health
|4070 US Hwy 17 Bypass S, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
|1
|Rehab