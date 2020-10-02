DHEC reports 256 new coronavirus cases, 1,479 unreported cases from previous week

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 256 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina and 12 additional deaths Friday.

In addition, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 1,479 positive tests and 22,423 negative tests from September 24 through October 2.

Those tests had been previously unreported due to updates to the DHEC database.

Daily results reflecting these updated numbers are available on the DHEC website.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is now 144,366 with 3,211 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (1,670) was 15.3 percent.

679 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 160 of those patients are in the ICU with 95 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,456,415 tests have been conducted statewide.

As of Friday, DHEC was reporting 910 COVID-19 cases, including 640 among students and 270 cases among staff, at South Carolina schools.

New cases by county: