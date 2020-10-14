DHEC reports 700 new cases, 17 COVID-19 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 700 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 17 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 153,729 COVID-19 cases statewide along with 3,387 confirmed deaths.

792 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 204 of those patients are in the ICU with 91 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (6,310) was 11.1 percent.

A total of 1,674,133 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: