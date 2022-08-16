There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month.

Hospitalizations were up slightly, at 1.1% higher than the week before, and 11.8% higher than the previous month. There were 626 COVID-19 patients in South Carolina hospitals last week.

Vaccinations saw a small boost week-over-week, at 4.1%, with 2,358 administered.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 1.65 million cases and 18,227 deaths.

As of data DHEC received right before midnight Saturday, 60.8% of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7% have completed vaccination.