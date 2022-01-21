DHEC to provide free at home testing kits starting Monday

Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits (Getty)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The State Department of Health is working on getting at-home testing kits in the hands of more South Carolinians. At-home covid tests are now available to be sent to all Americans and starting Monday you can also pick them up at DHEC locations.

People across the Upstate continue to opt for easy, quick at-home covid testing options.

“It takes literally 10 minutes to get your results you just stick it up your nose and you just swirl it around and put it in a little thing and it gives you your results so fast,” Upstate resident Devin Orr said.

Orr was excited to order her test kits from the federal government so she and her roommate could be ready.

“It was really a very simple process you literally just type in your name and address and I went to place the order but it said someone at this location has already placed the order,” Orr said.

The United States Postal Service says some addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings could run into this problem. Saying:

“The Postal Service is seeing very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties. This is occurring in a small percentage of orders. For assistance in the ordering process the USPS recommends filing a service request at https://emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry; or contacting our help desk at 1-800-ASK-USPS, to help address the issue.”

Meanwhile, the state is also working to do it’s part.

“Not only are enormous numbers of people seeking testing roughly four times the number that we’re getting PCR testing this time last year,” DHEC director of public health Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

140,000 at-home testing kits are ready to be handed out at DHEC locations across the state with another 2-million on the way. Every resident can receive a kit for free which contains two tests.

“I strongly encourage all South Carolinians to take advantage of this resource,” Traxler said.

You can call your local health department ahead of time to make sure there are tests available for pickup.