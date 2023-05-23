CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Did you hear the loud boom and feel shaking early Tuesday morning?

People along the coast to as far inland as Moncks Corner contacted News 2 regarding what many said sounded like an explosion followed by a quick shaking shortly before 9:00 a.m.

“Loud boom shook the house at approximately 8:40,” said one person who lives in Cooper Estates. “My daughter heard it in Creekside and said a friend heard it further north in Hwy 17. We are all trying to figure out what caused the boom!”

“Big explosion on James Island, shook the house,” said one resident.

“We felt our houses shake all over Daniel Island about 5 minutes ago. Any chance y’all know what that was,” asked another.

A check of the United States Geological Survey did not provide any indication of an earthquake.

One witness said they heard what sounded like a jet followed by a boom, leaving many to believe the source was a sonic boom.

A spokesperson with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 it did not appear to be base-related and said their EOD was not active.

“Reports of a loud noise across town. Officers are patrolling,” said officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

News 2 is working to learn more.