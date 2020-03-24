Diocese of Charleston suspends all Catholic masses across SC until further notice

FILE – Bishop Robert Guglielmone, center, receives gifts from Boy Scouts during his installation as the head of the Roman Catholic Diocese, Wednesday, March 25, 2009, at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – The Diocese of Charleston is suspending all Catholic masses across the state of South Carolina until further notice.

The diocese said that they will continue to live stream masses during Holy Week and on Easter Sunday.

“COVID19 is a serious virus that continues to spread across our state,” said Bishop Robert Guglielmone. “By continuing our efforts to bring the faith into people’s homes, we can safeguard everyone’s health while giving members of our flock the opportunity to participate in Mass and other devotions.”

The masses will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook during the following dates and times: