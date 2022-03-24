CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Fraternal Order of Police lodge that serves officers within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Wednesday that they were “disgusted” over the release of a suspect that allegedly shot at six police officers over the weekend.

Tyler Drew faces six counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of resisting a public officer. He was given a $67,000 bail and bonded out.

“For someone to be in jail less than a day, after purposely firing a gun at six police officers, there is no other reaction other than to be mad,” said Daniel Redford, vice president of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9.

Redford noted Drew’s charges, reported criminal history and the severity of what took place as reasons Drew should have remained in jail.

“You get arrested for domestic violence on a Friday or Saturday night, you have to wait until Monday to get out,” Redford said, comparing other crimes to what happened early Saturday morning involving Drew.

CMPD said they cannot comment on Drew’s release, noting that the decision was up to the court. However, a spokesperson did commend the actions of the officers. They did not fire back at Drew and were able to arrest him.

“These officers that responded down there put themselves in harm’s way, and undoubtedly saved lives and saved injuries to our Charlotte citizens that were down there that night,” said Lt. Stephen Fischbach.

Queen City News did reach out to Mecklenburg County court. A spokesperson said the court does not comment on pending litigation.