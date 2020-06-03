Dollywood, Splash Country begins phased reopening June 15 with new safety guidelines

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Dollywood have announced reopening dates for the park and resort.

According to a message on Dollywood’s website, “Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country reopen June 17, with Season Passholder Exclusive Days on June 15 & 16. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa opens June 10.”

They also posted a video and message about new health and safety procedures ahead of the reopening.

According to the website here are the list of items people should know before going to Dollywood:

Daily capacity will be limited – Season Passholder Reservations are required and date-based tickets will be available for general admission.

Face masks or face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and up, with some exceptions. Some of the exceptions where masks are not required are while eating, on water park attractions or select coasters at Dollywood. For a full list of exceptions please visit our FAQ Page.

Temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.

Attraction and dining capacities will be limited to allow guests to have more space to move around during their visit.

Physical distancing measures have been put in place including physically distanced queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders.

Additional sanitation measures have been implemented. This includes high touch point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand sanitizing locations.

For more information about Dollywood’s reopening procedures, click HERE.