Dominion agrees with SC regulators on lower rate increase

State News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
power utility pole generic_421445

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed with South Carolina regulators on a much lower electric rate increase and promised not to raise rates barring an unforeseen economic disaster for two years.

Dominion will increase rates by 1.46% for South Carolina residential customers, or about $1.81 a month for a typical customer. The Virginia-based utility original asked for about a 7.7% increase.

The agreement with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff also calls for Dominion to not seek another rate increase until July 2023 unless there are extraordinary economic conditions that could include a change in corporate tax rates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store