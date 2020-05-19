Dozens pack Ocean Boulevard Sunday with golf carts, dance in street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many enjoyed the Grand Strand this past weekend as people headed for local restaurants and beaches.

Some took to Ocean Boulevard to create their own fun.

“We went to lunch at the beach house restaurant on Ocean Boulevard,” King Yari, of Kinston, NC, remembered. “A flash mob happened with gold carts, mopeds, people dancing to music. We literally were eating and a train of golf carts came around stopped traffic.”

Yari described the scene as ‘bananas,’ and took to Facebook live Sunday to show the moment. It’s since garnered nearly 500,000 views and thousands of shares.

“I think if they would have had masks on it would’ve been better safer or whatever but in that moment I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said.

Woody Williams, Daequan Hawkins and Melshan Wright told us they were part of the group that started the whole thing.

“Every cart on the strip we told them fall in line. And we had a little party. A little get together,” Wright said. “A lot of people had a lot of negative feedback about everybody being together and this coronavirus stuff being like that. But I know a lot more people and it’s like dang they was having fun.”

Some locals expressed frustration over that the spectacle went against social distancing guidelines and caused traffic to stop.

“I mean just act like you got some sense and follow the rules,” Paul Hudacko of Myrtle Beach said. “And just keep everyone safe around here. I mean we have to live here after you go back home.”

Myrtle Beach police said it got its first call for the flash mob at 5:14 p.m. Sunday and that an officer was dispatched and arrived eight minutes later.

The group was already beginning to disperse by the time the department got the call, Corporal Tom Vest said.

Chief Amy Prock said in an emergency city council meeting Monday that three response teams had to be called in Sunday.

Although a shooting happened close by later that night, the two incidents are unrelated, police say.