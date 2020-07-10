Driver accused of striking, seriously injuring trooper on I-485 charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The driver accused of striking an NC State Highway Patrol officer who was investigating a deadly crash on Interstate-485 has been arrested.

Troy Douglas Edmiston has been charged with felony failure to move over causing serious injury/death, according to records with Mecklenburg County jail.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 unsecured bond.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 near the off-ramp to I-485 WT Harris Boulevard. Authorities said Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was investigating a deadly accident, that occurred hours before and left five people dead, when he was struck.

Lopez-Alcedo was outside of his vehicle and was attempting to shut down traffic when a vehicle struck his patrol car, slamming his patrol car into him.

He was rushed to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries where he was previously listed in ‘very critical condition,’ and is in a medically-induced coma in intensive care.

A GoFundMe page created for Lopez-Alcedo family, said he has a long fight ahead of him to recovery.

“He has suffered significant injuries to his body and brain, the extent of which have not been fully diagnosed,” the GoFundMe said. “His recovery will take months or even years, will require countless medical appointments and unknown expenses for this amazing family.”

North Carolina Highway Patrol said starting on July 20 they will deploy a five-person team along I-485 who will enforce speed. Highway Patrol said the idea has been months in the making but has been deployed early following the crash.

“The speed limits are in place for a reason. That’s to keep you safe and others motorists on the road safe,” said NC Trooper Ray Pierce.

The speed limit on 485 is 70 MPH. It’s one of the only areas in Mecklenburg County where you can go that fast. Leaders from NCDOT said the 70 MPH speed limit is the safest and most efficient.

When the 485 loop was completed in 2015 the speed limit was raised from 65 to 70 MPH. A study by NCDOT found most drivers were already traveling between 70-75 MPH on 485 already. NCDOT leaders say 485 was designed for that type of speed.

CMPD also plans to continue speed enforcement along I-485. An NCDOT spokesperson said there are no plans to reduce the speed limit.