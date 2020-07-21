Driver license road tests waived for N.C. adult applicants

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
traffic alert driving driver stuck in traffic_224158

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Road tests still aren’t being performed by examiners from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles due to COVID-19. So now certain adults are exempt from passing one to obtain a regular license.

The DMV announced that starting Wednesday it’ll waive the road test for drivers 18 or older in several specific situations. This follows the General Assembly approving a law last month allowing drivers under 18 to defer the road test otherwise required to obtain a limited provisional license.

To qualify, adult drivers must make a license office appointment, then come in person wearing a face mask with the required documents. The waiver could apply to someone who’s passed a North Carolina driving course in the past 12 months, who previously held a North Carolina driver’s license that expired in the recent past or who has a license from another state. There are exceptions.

The waiver will continue until tests resume.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories