CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver wanted in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed two adults and a 12-year-old boy was recently captured in Paris, France, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly crash happened around 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, on N.C. 24/27 near Bethel School Road.

Deputies said the accident involved three vehicles, a 2009 Toyota Sienna van, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck, and a 2019 Toyota RAV 4.

Witnesses at the scene told the sheriff’s office that the van was traveling eastbound when the van made an abrupt swerve into the path of the two westbound vehicles.

Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene. They have been identified as Nicolae Gheorghe, 49, Adela Gheorghe, 47, and a 12-year-old, Leonidas Gheorghe.

The driver of the van, identified as Solomon Gheorghe, of Norwood, was impaired at the time of the crash, investigators determined. Warrants were obtained for his arrest, charging him with three counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by vehicle.

Solomon Gheorghe was related to the three killed in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The United States Marshal’s Service assisted the sheriff’s office in locating and detaining Solomon Gheorghe in Paris, France.

The process of extradition back to the United States is currently underway.