Duke Energy estimates 750,000 customers could lose power in the Carolinas due to winter storm

(WSPA) – Duke Energy estimates 750,000 customers could lose power in the Carolinas due to the approaching winter storm.

Duke Energy said those in the hardest-hitting area can experience a loss of power for several days.

According to the company, ice-buildup on trees and branches that causes them to fall on power lines is usually the main culprit behind power outages during a winter storm. Specifically, ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to topple.

Officials said the heavy weight of significant ice buildup directly on power lines themselves can sometimes cause the lines to fall or sag, as well. Heavy, wet snow of six inches or more also can cause trees and branches to fall on power lines.

However, officials said the company is ready to respond.

According to Duke Energy, they have strategically staged more than 10,000 workers, power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers, across the Carolinas. About 4,100 of those workers are from other companies, some based in Texas and Oklahoma.

The more than 10,000 total workers also include Duke Energy crews normally based in Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky who have traveled to the Carolinas to assist Carolina-based Duke Energy workers, according to officials. All crews are ready to begin power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely allow.

Duke Energy said they will provide estimated power restoration times to customers once damage assessments are completed. They will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website, which includes power outage maps.

Duke Energy provided a list on several topics about how customers can prepare and what to do in a winter strom:

Customers can take steps now to prepare for the storm:

Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio.

Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Be aware that snow can cause hazardous driving conditions resulting in traffic accidents and downed power poles resulting in isolated outages. If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER.

If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.

Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy or local emergency services.

Be prepared for an emergency by purchasing an emergency preparedness kit from the Red Cross.

The company said more tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found by clicking here. A checklist serves as a helpful guide, but it’s critical before, during and after a storm to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.

Shelter information

Duke Energy said if you lose power and need to relocate to a shelter, the Red Cross maintains an update-to-date list of open locations, click here to view the list. Follow CDC recommendations for staying safe and healthy in a public disaster shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to protect refrigerated food during power outages

Duke Engery said for customers who lose power and have full refrigerators and freezers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends the following:

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.

A refrigerator can keep food cold for about four hours if it is unopened. If the power will be out for more than four hours, use coolers to keep refrigerated food cold.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

Officials said the FDA offers additional tips for proper food handling and storage before, during and after a power outage.

How to report power outages

According to the company, customers who experience a power outage can report the outage using Duke Energy’s automated outage-reporting systems for their respective utility:

Customers can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 57801, and also report an outage or view current outages on the Duke Energy mobile app or on the website.

Duke Energy Carolinas: 1.800.POWERON (1.800.769.3766)

Duke Energy Progress: 1.800.419.6356

Duke Energy said they will also provide updates on its social media channels to keep customers informed if significant outages occur: