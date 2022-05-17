RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp.’s electricity-generating subsidiaries for North Carolina have offered regulators several energy mixes to comply with a state law demanding significant greenhouse gas reductions by the end of the decade.

Monday’s filings with the North Carolina Utilities Commission come months after Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation that directed the utility to lower carbon dioxide emissions 70% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Zero-net CO2 emissions also must be met by 2050. Three of the four portfolios that Duke Energy offers would actually reach the 70% threshold by 2032 or 2034, which is permitted under the law.

The commission must decide on a path by year’s end.