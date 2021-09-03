Duke Energy sued by family that lost five in tubing accident in NC

State News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 18, 2021 file photo, rescue personnel stage along the Dan River in Eden, N.C. A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river is suing Duke Energy. Their suit filed in August accuses the utility of not doing enough to warn people that its dam poses a deadly risk. Nine relatives from Eden, North Carolina, and LaPorte, Indiana, were floating down the Dan River in inflatable tubes in June when they went over the 8-foot dam. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river is suing Duke Energy.

Their suit accuses the utility of not doing enough to warn people that its dam poses a deadly risk.

Nine relatives from Eden, North Carolina, and LaPorte, Indiana, were floating down the Dan River in inflatable tubes in June when they went over the 8-foot dam.

The survivors were spotted the next day by a Duke Energy employee, who called 911.

Indiana attorney Kenneth Allen says the family would never have gone tubing there had they known they would come upon a dam.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store