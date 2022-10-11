SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The emergency sirens surrounding the Oconee Nuclear station will be tested for three minutes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to a press release from the company.

It may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Oconee and Pickens counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens, according to the press release.

If there were ever a real emergency, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.