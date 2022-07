KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two earthquakes were reported in Elgin this week.

According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.6 around 6:08 a.m.

Elgin was also hit by a 1.8 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning.

At least nine earthquakes were reported near Elgin last week. The strongest to hit the area had a magnitude of 3.6.