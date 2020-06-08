Emergency ends, Georgia guardsmen sent home from protests

Georgia National Guard troops prepare to enforce a 9:00 pm curfew as demonstrators chant, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Atlanta. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is sending the National Guard home, saying it’s no longer needed to control protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Monday that the state of emergency over the protest and the mobilization of the guard would both end on Monday.

He said the state would monitor activity and respond if necessary.

Kemp had called guardsmen out after a May 29 protest in downtown Atlanta devolved into burning of police vehicles, smashing windows and looting.