Employees attacked with pipe, hammer at South Carolina tire store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Employees at a North Charleston tire shop were allegedly beaten with a hammer and pipe during an attack Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Bernie’s Tires on Rivers Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. after receiving a report that people had been assaulted at the business.

According to a report, three people engaged employees in an argument over the “distribution of air” in the tires on their vehicle.

Police say the three left the scene and then returned – one was allegedly armed with a hammer and another had a pipe as they struck the three employees in their heads and face. A third attacker used his hands and punched the fourth victim in the face and on his back.

The report states the victims were bleeding heavily from the face and head while another had visible marks on his face and complained of back pain. They were each taken to a hospital via EMS for treatment.

Police said they were able to see the suspects and gather a description thanks to a security camera at the store.

The suspects apparently left the scene in a white Infiniti and silver Lincoln Town Car.

So far, no arrests have been made.