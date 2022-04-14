GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a former North Carolina college professor with first-degree murder after his adopted 6-week-old son died from injuries that investigators said resulted from physical abuse.

Gastonia police said in a news release on Thursday that 42-year-old Van Erick Custodio of Gastonia was previously charged with felony child abuse causing severe bodily injury.

According to police, officers and emergency personnel responded to a home on April 1 after a report of an infant in cardiac arrest.

The infant was taken to a local hospital, and detectives determined that the baby’s condition resulted from being physically abused.

Police say the baby died on Wednesday.