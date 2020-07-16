Ex-principal gets up to 3.5 years for sex acts with student in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former high school principal in North Carolina has been sentenced to a maximum of three years and six months in prison for sex crimes involving a student.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Tony Lee Worley was sentenced on Tuesday.

Authorities said the 58-year-old had approached a student on a dating app. Court records show that he pleaded guilty in Lincoln County Superior Court to two felony counts of sex act with a student by a school administrator.

Police had arrested Worley last year and accused him of a “romantic relationship” with a student. Worley resigned that year.

