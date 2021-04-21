Faith leaders in Ga. boycott Home Depot over voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Pastors from more than a thousand churches across Georgia will boycott Home Depot. They say company executives have not spoken out against the controversial new voting law, but Georgia Governor Brian Kemp blasted the boycott, saying it was more misguided “cancel culture.”

“Just as we believe corporations have a responsibility to speak out on behalf of their customers, we as pastors have a responsibility to speak out for and act on behalf of our congregants and our communities,” said Susan Uckson, Allen Temple AME Church.

“We have to stand up and continue to fight and tell people the truth about SB202. It makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia,” said Governor Brain Kemp.

When it comes to the new voting law in Georgia, faith leaders say they’ve had successful talks with Delta, Coca Cola and Microsoft. They are still in negotiations with other companies that do business in Georgia, like AT&T, Southern Company, Arby’s and Chick Fil A, but they say Home Depot has simply not returned their calls or emails and that’s why they’re starting this boycott.

“I am frustrated with some of these companies and haven’t identified with one problem other than a broad statement,” said Governor Kemp.

Pastors say they won’t tolerate voter suppression and this could be the first of many boycotts.

“We understand the inconvenience of a boycott, but also know the fruit of it. We are telling Home Depot that it is always the right time to do the right thing,” said Dr. Jamal Bryan of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

“Blacks and people of color, like others, are also their customers, and they benefit from our dollars and our purchase of their products. We believe they should oppose any efforts to suppress our votes,” said Uckson.

Faith leaders say they want Home Depot to take a stance publicly about SB 202 and want company executives all around the country where similar bills are being introduced to also take a stance.