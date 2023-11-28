COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A tribute to fallen service members and their families was unveiled at the South Carolina State House Tuesday.

The South Carolina National Guard, Governor Henry McMaster, and Gold Star families got together to light this year’s “Tree for the Fallen.”

“We owe it to them, we owe it to their family, and we owe it to future generations to remember what they have done for this great nation,” South Carolina Adjutant General Van McCarty said.

The tree is put up by the state National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services and others.

On the tree are hundreds of gold stars reflecting the loss of South Carolina connected service members since January 2014.

“Our fallen service members, names and stories are a true testament to who they were and their moral compass that they chose to serve this beautiful nation speaks volumes about their character,” said Sheryl Foster, a Gold Star Mother. “I wish there was something I could say to ease your pain, but I want to reassure you that you are not alone.”

The tradition of the tree was started in 2019. The tree will be displayed at the Governor’s Office throughout the holiday season.