‘Family of first responders’: Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD Officer killed in I-85 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it has paid off the mortgage on the home of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 last month.

Officer Goodwin, a mother of three and wife of a Charlotte firefighter, was killed on December 22, 2021, when two tractor-trailers collided with each other causing one to crash into CMPD cruisers on the scene of an earlier crash on I-85.

Goodwin, who had just returned from maternity leave, died on the scene.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it was honored to pay off the family’s home mortgage in-full.

“This is a family of first responders, a husband and wife dedicated to serving and protecting their community. It is now our turn to step up and do the same for them. I was honored to tell Brenton that he will be able to stay in the home their family shared forever without the financial burden of a mortgage,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the foundation.

Tunnel of Towers said its Fallen First Responder Home Program pays-off mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty.

The Charlotte community has shown an outpouring of support for Goodwin’s family.

Charlotte city council member, Tariq Bohkari, tweeted out that over $200,000 have been raised to help the officer’s family.

After the crash, a High Point man was charged involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and failure to move over resulting in death or injury. He was also cited for knowingly displaying a fictitious registration plate.