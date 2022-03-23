This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff’s Deputy John Anderson.

This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Hentz.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in South Carolina has released dashboard camera footage of a deputy killing a Black man who approached officers with a wooden stake.

The man’s family said the man was moving slowly at the officers and shooting him was not justified.

The footage shows Irvin D. Moorer Charley being shot with a stun gun with no apparent affect. He then runs at an officer as the deputy fires seven times .

A representative for Moorer Charley’s family called on the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to release all videos, saying they show he wasn’t a threat.

The sheriff said the officers were protecting themselves from potentially deadly violence.