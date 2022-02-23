COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a mentally ill Black man who died in a South Carolina jail are calling for state lawmakers to pass both a hate crimes law and a bill specifying excessive force by officers is illegal.

Jamal Sutherland’s parents appeared Wednesday with members of the Black Legislative Caucus who are unhappy the proposals have stalled in the General Assembly.

Sutherland died in January 2021 after he was shocked by employees who then kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing.

The hate crime bill passed the House but is stalled in the Senate. Another bill supported by Sutherland’s family would specify officers using excessive force is a crime.