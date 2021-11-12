Fans say Cam Newton’s return to the Carolina Panthers makes things right

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The news of Cam Newton returning to Charlotte had a lot of people excited.

“Superman is back baby,” said Tristen Capone, while mimicking the player’s touchdown celebration.

It’s like fans knew who to call in their time of need. Now, Cam Newton will be leading the Panthers.

“I was kind of sour when he left the first time,” added Ben Czeczely, when he was walking by Bank of America Stadium. “I feel like it was a good opportunity for us to do right and bring him back here. Let him write his own narrative and kind of change the end of his story.”

While the story is being told, there will be plenty of people watching it play out every Sunday.

“I think it’s great for the city,” said Capone. “They should have done this a long time ago. I think they’ve been trying to figure [it] out, they kind of did him dirty, I didn’t like it. I’m really thrilled, I’m excited. I think we can push for the playoff push this year.”

Many fans hope playoffs are in Newton’s X-Ray vision. That is if he can avoid the kryptonite of the injury bug. If that happens, fans believe bringing ‘Superman’ back from the ‘Fortress of Solitude’ will be well worth it.

“He brings such like a sense of community here,” says fan Jordanna Spring. “He brings everybody together even more, and I love it. I can’t wait to see what happens.”