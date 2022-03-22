GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday was National Agriculture Day.

It’s a time to celebrate an industry that’s very important to the economy in Eastern North Carolina. Everything we eat, wear and use is provided by people working in agriculture. Many of those products are grown locally.

“You need agriculture right this second,” said Lorenda Overman of Overman Farms in Goldsboro. “If you’re sitting on a wooden chair or walking on a wooden floor, if you’re sitting on an upholstered sofa, if you’re wearing clothes. It’s not just food, it’s also fiber. So that’s the industry you can’t survive without.”

Overman is a sixth-generation farmer. She’s part of only two percent of Americans growing food and fiber in our country.

“It’s very rewarding to know that I’m contributing something positive, something needed and necessary,” she said.

This is the 49th year the U.S. is recognizing farmers, ranchers and other workers for National Agriculture Day.

“In 2020 it was estimated that agriculture in North Carolina was valued at about $96 billion,” said Mitch Smith, an agricultural extension agent.

Agriculture is one of the most important industries in Eastern North Carolina.

“It has been a backbone of our communities and our economy for centuries, something that has continued to grow and to evolve over time,” said Uconda Dunn with the Greenville ENC Alliance.

North Carolina is a top producer of many products.

“We grow 61 percent of all the sweet potatoes in the United States,” said Smith. “We’re number two in turkeys. We’re number four in cucumbers. We’re number five in peanuts and cotton.”

Much of that is grown locally, which experts said is great for economic development.

“Companies will look to locate where they can have access to the available land, to the water, which we have ample amount here and just all the things that they need to be able to grow proteins and produce, which we have here in Eastern North Carolina,” said Dunn.

National Agriculture Week runs from March 20th-26th.