Father, daughter die after SC hunting accident

COLLETON CO., SC (WSPA) – A father and daughter are dead after an apparent hunting accident in Colleton County, Wednesday afternoon.

According to SCDNR, the hunting accident happened around 2:30pm Wednesday off of Barracada Road.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and 9-year-old Lauren Drawdy, according to CBS affiliate WCSC.

SCDNR said four people were deer hunting at the time of the incident.

Firefighters say the victims were around a half-mile away from the road.