Father of Seattle Seahawks player killed in North Charleston accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The father of a veteran linebacker who plays for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks was killed in a traffic accident in North Charleston.

North Charleston police say Carlos Dunlap Sr. died at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night. News outlets report officers are still investigating, and no charges were filed.

Dunlap was the father of Seahawks player Carlo Dunlap II. Daughter Bianca Dunlap says her father began a business, Dunlap Bail Bonds, three decades ago. She says her father worked all the time other than when he was at his son’s football games.

