Father & son charged with murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery, GBI says

In this image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery stumbles and falls to the ground after being shot as Travis McMichael stands by holding a shotgun in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

BRUNSWICK, GA (WSPA/AP) – A father and son have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of black man who was jogging in a Georgia street.

34-year-old Travis McMichael and 64-year-old Gregory McMichael have both been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

On February 23, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick when he was confronted by the men who were armed with two guns, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery, the GBI said.

Gregory McMichael and his son Travis told police they saw Arbery in their neighborhood and thought he matched the description of a burglary suspect and that he was possibly engaging in some suspicious activity.

Video which was apparently from the encounter made the rounds on social media, sparking public outrage surrounding the case.

The GBI said they were requested to investigate the case on May 5.

The GBI was also requested to investigate the public release of video related to Arbery’s death and threats against the Glynn County Police Department and individuals involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call the GBI at 800-597-8477.

Gregory and Travis McMichael are being held in the Glynn County Jail.