FBI raises reward to $40K in death investigation of 3 Lumberton women

LUMBERTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold case reward in the investigation of three women who were found dead in Lumberton has been increased to $40,000, federal officials announced on Wednesday.

Officials with the Charlotte Bureau of the FBI said the bodies of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, and Megan Oxendine were found within a four-block radius during a three-month span over the summer of 2017.

The three women were found deceased at homes in the area between Peachtree, 5th, and 8th streets.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information that would help investigators determine the circumstances that led to the deaths.

Both the Lumberton Police Department and the FBI are working on the investigation and more than 400 interviews have been conducted so far.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-672-6100.