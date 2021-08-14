FDA approves 3rd booster shot for immunocompromised patients

ATLANTA, GA. (WJBF) – As the Delta variant surges, the FDSS has given the green light for a 3rd booster shot for those who are immunocompromised.

The (ACIP) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC leaders met today in Atlanta to provide recommendations and guidance for booster shots.

The FDA says if you are fully vaccinated, you don’t need a 3rd additional vaccine dose just yet.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director at the National Institutes of Health said, “Some people are calling it booster mania. The current vaccines are extremely effective including the Delta variant. There’s no need for this group yet to seek a booster.”

But if you are immunocompromised, people with organ transplants, cancer, kidney or liver disease, the FDA wants you to get a 3rd booster shot starting next week.

The White House says the group is about 3% of the population.

“We are losing more than 500 people a day. Everyone one of those was a life that mattered and they are all unvaccinated people who didn’t have to die. “There are 60-70k right now in the hospital with covid19 and the vast majority and more than 90% are unvaccinated people.”

Doctors say if you are not yet vaccinated get your shot now.

“As long as you are fully vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, you are not in a good shape. The virus is looking for you.”

The FDA plans to outline a booster strategy next month for fully vaccinated people.

Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at Augusta University said, “But I think we have enough data this is a very safe vaccine and it should receive full FDA approval, and when that happens and I think it will provide a lot more comfort to those who hesitated and a lot more people to get vaccinated.”

If you have a weaker immune system, doctors say wear your mask, stay socially distant even if you are fully vaccinated.

For others, Georgia’s Department of Health and the CDC say you should wear a mask indoors regardless of your vaccination status, and only those who are fully vaccinated should remove their masks when they’re outside.