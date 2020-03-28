Federal disaster declaration approved for SC for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – The president has approved a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The major disaster declaration was approved by President Donald Trump to allow federal emergency aid from FEMA to be made available for the state.
With the declaration, federal funding is available to state, tribal, and local governments for emergency protective measures in all areas affected by COVID-19. The funding is available for cost-sharing with a federal cost share of 75 percent.
The declaration comes as states and residents are due to receive emergency aid through a $2 trillion stimulus bill which was signed by the president Friday afternoon.