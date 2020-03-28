Federal disaster declaration approved for SC for coronavirus

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – The president has approved a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The major disaster declaration was approved by President Donald Trump to allow federal emergency aid from FEMA to be made available for the state.

With the declaration, federal funding is available to state, tribal, and local governments for emergency protective measures in all areas affected by COVID-19. The funding is available for cost-sharing with a federal cost share of 75 percent.

The declaration comes as states and residents are due to receive emergency aid through a $2 trillion stimulus bill which was signed by the president Friday afternoon.