HARALSON COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – An Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx truck Monday in Georgia, killing a delivery driver.

The train was headed from New York to New Orleans around 11 a.m. when the crash happened west of Atlanta, Amtrak told CBS News.

The Haralson County Sheriff told CBS News that a FedEx truck was hit and that the driver was killed in the crash.

There were 55 passengers and crew on the train. Nobody on the train was hurt.