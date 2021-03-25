Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba tribe

(AP) – The federal government has approved a revenue-sharing agreement between the Catawba Indian Nation and the state of North Carolina that clears the way for a casino near the state’s southern border.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs signed off on the compact last week.

The South Carolina tribe will offer Las Vegas-style gaming at a planned resort in Kings Mountain.

The tribe says the casino could provide thousands of jobs to North Carolinians.

North Carolina currently has two casinos run by the Eastern Band of the Cherokees, who sued the Interior Department and the Catawba tribe last year to try to stop the new casino.

That suit is still pending in federal court.

Construction on the Two Kings Casino, located near Interstate 85 just north of the state line, has already begun.