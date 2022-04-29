ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A felon was arrested Thursday afternoon in Asheville on multiple charges.
According to the Asheville Police Department, 33-year-old Vincent Duquon Henry Jr. was arrested on Livingston Street.
The police department charged Henry with possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun, resist, delay, obstruct, misdemeanor breaking & entering, assault on female and misdemeanor larceny.
One gun was seized during Henry’s arrest, police said.
Henry was booked in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.