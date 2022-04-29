ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A felon was arrested Thursday afternoon in Asheville on multiple charges.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 33-year-old Vincent Duquon Henry Jr. was arrested on Livingston Street.

The police department charged Henry with possession of firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun, resist, delay, obstruct, misdemeanor breaking & entering, assault on female and misdemeanor larceny.

Gun Seized (Courtesy of Asheville Police Department)

One gun was seized during Henry’s arrest, police said.

Henry was booked in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.